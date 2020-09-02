The enforced hiatus from the game due to global pandemic situation might have been frustrating for several cricketers. The players were itching to go out and resume their trades.

Moreover, the long break from the game gave ample time for India’s premier pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to recuperate from his injury. The expert death bowler appeared off-colour in his recent outings due to a hamstring strain.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to embark on September 19. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ace, Bhuvi, is looking forward to yet another impressive outing for his franchise.

“It’s great to be back, personally I have been away from this game for a while, first I was injured and then this pandemic and lockdown. I am pretty excited about IPL. I cannot wait to get back in action,” Bhuvi was quoted as saying by IPL’s website.

Further, the death over specialist termed Afghan sensation, Rashid Khan, as an ‘asset to the SRH team’.

Rashid is currently part of Barbados Tridents‘ setup in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The useful all-rounder, along with SRH teammate Mohammad Nabi, have been priming themselves up for the cash-rich league in the UAE.

“Rashid has been amazing in this format all over the world. He has been playing in a different league, performing consistently and having him in the mix is always a delight for any team,” the UP seamer added. “Not just with the ball, he has been amazing with the bat as well. So yes he is an asset to any team.”

Bhuvi on IPL 2020 being conducted in the UAE

Due to the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council decided to move the tournament abroad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IPL 2020 is now set to be played in the grounds of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, following biosecure protocols.

“I don’t think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India. Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us,” Bhuvi concluded.