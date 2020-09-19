Here are the milestones that can be achieved in IPL 2020

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Just like the previous edition, eight teams are taking part in the upcoming mega event.

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on three-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener. Apart from these two giant sides, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are expected to display phenomenal cricket.

In the biggest T20 league, it is expected that players, as well as teams, will reach some milestones and create new landmarks.

Today, let’s have a look at some of the milestones that can be achieved in IPL 2020 :