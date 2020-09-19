Here are the milestones that can be achieved in IPL 2020

The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Just like the previous edition, eight teams are taking part in the upcoming mega event.
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on three-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener. Apart from these two giant sides, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are expected to display phenomenal cricket.
In the biggest T20 league, it is expected that players, as well as teams, will reach some milestones and create new landmarks.
Today, let’s have a look at some of the milestones that can be achieved in IPL 2020 :
- Most capped players – MS Dhoni (190) is three matches away to become the most capped player in IPL. Currently, Suresh Raina with 193 games holds the record.
- 150 wickets – Dwayne Bravo needs three scalps to enter 150 wicket club in IPL.
- 50 wins – Virat Kohli requires one victory to become the fourth captain after Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma to win 50 or more games in the IPL.
- 4000 runs – Ajinkya Rahane is 180 runs away to enter the 4000-run club in IPL. Currently, Rahane has 3820 runs in the cash-rich league.
- 5000 runs – Rohit (4898) and David Warner (4706) need 102 and 294 more runs respectively to reach 5000 runs milestone in IPL after Kohli and Raina.
- 200 matches – Dhoni (190) and Rohit (188) are 10 and 12 games away to complete 200 games in IPL.
- 200 sixes – Rohit (194) and Kohli (190) need 6 and 10 more sixes respectively to enter in 200 sixes club
- 2000 runs – KL Rahul is 23 runs away to reach 2000 run landmark in IPL. He has 1977 runs to his name.
- Most ducks – If Parthiv Patel (13) gets out on a duck for even once in IPL 2020, he will surpass Harbhajan Singh’s embarrasing record of 13 ducks in IPL.
- Most wickets – Amit Mishra (157) needs 14 wickets in IPL 2020 to become the leading wicket-taker. In IPL 2019, Mishra had picked up 11 wickets.
- 50 fifty-plus scores – Warner (48) is two fifty-plus scores away to become the first batsman to make 50 fifty-plus scores in IPL. To specify, Warner has 44 fifties and four hundreds to his name in the league.
- 100 wins – Knight Riders needs eight more victories to become the third team to win 100 or more matches in IPL. At present, Mumbai Indians (107) and Super Kings (100) are the only sides who have won 100 or more contests in the lucrative league.
- 100 wickets – Dale Steyn (96), Sandeep Sharma (95), Shane Watson (92), and Mohit Sharma (91) are in the line to complete their 100 wickets in IPL.
- 200 matches as a team – MI has so far played 187 games in the cash-rich league. They are only 13 games away to become the first team to play 200 matches in the history of IPL.
- 100 losses – Although no team would want to reach this record but currently DC, KXIP and RCB are in the line to reach this unwanted record. Capitals have so far lost 97 games, while Punjab have faced defeat in 94 matches. Similarly, RCB have lost 92 contests.
- 500 fours – Kohli and Warner need 20 and 42 fours, respectively to enter the club of 500 fours. Only Shikhar Dhawan (524) has reached the 500-four benchmark in IPL. In the previous season, Kohli had smashed 46 fours while Warner had slammed 57 fours.