Here’s why former CSK star Sam Billings withdrew his name from IPL 2020

Within two days time, the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence with a mouth-watering season-opener between defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19.

Franchises are already in the final phase of their preparations, and fans can’t wait any longer to watch their favourite player back in action.

However, like every other year, some cricketers will be missing out on action due to various reasons. The fans, as well as the franchise they represent, will surely rue their absence.

One such cricketer is English batsman Sam Billings, who withdrew his name from the IPL 2020 auction.

Billings has played in the last four seasons of the tournament. In 2016 and 2017, he used to ply his trade for Delhi Capitals (DC), while he featured for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last two year before the franchise released him last year.

The 29-year-old has played 22 games in the IPL, amassing 334 runs at an average of 17.57.

Billings spill beans on his omission

Billing was disappointed after failing to earn his place in England’s squad for the South Africa tour earlier this year.

“All the best to the lads heading to South Africa. Huge amount of depth esp in the white ball game atm. Of course disappointed not to be involved but wish the boys all the best. Will be working hard to get back in the mix (in all formats) in the near future!” he tweeted.

The right-hander has revealed that he decided not to play franchise league to shift his focus entirely towards the 2020 domestic season with Kent.

“On a personal level, I have chosen to pull out of any franchise cricket this winter as well to focus/freshen up for a big year with @KentCricket. Very fortunate to have played all over the last few years & a break from the game to refresh I feel is the best decision,” Billings added.