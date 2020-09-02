Veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez and young England opener Tom Banton have made noteworthy gains in the latest released ICC Men’s T20I rankings among the batsmen.

Both Hafeez and Banton earned appreciation after their magnificent show in the three-match series that ended at 1-1 on Tuesday (September 01). Both of them finished the T20I leg as the leading run-scorers. Where Hafeez accumulated 155 runs in two innings, Banton scored 137 in three innings.

Speaking about the rankings, Banton jumped 152 places to reach 43rd position while Hafeez moved up from 68th to 44th spot.

Dawid Malan, who scored 84 runs in the series, jumped one spot to capture the fifth position. Apart from him, England wicket-keeper batsman, Jonny Bairstow, also gained one place to reach his career-best 22nd spot.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India opening batsman KL Rahul retained the top two positions among the batsmen. Indian captain Virat Kohli remains unmoved on the tenth position.

Curran gained seven slots among bowlers

When it comes to bowlers, England’s Tom Curran moved up seven slots to acquire 20th place. For Pakistan, leg-spinner Shadab Khan gained one position to become No.8 in bowlers rankings headed by Rashid Khan. There is no Indian bowler in the top 10 rankings.

In the team’s rankings, England are at the second position and Pakistan at fourth in the list led by Australia. India, on the other hand, is at the third spot.