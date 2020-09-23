IPL 2020: 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal greets MS Dhoni with a ‘Namaste’

Yashasvi Jaiswal had his 'fanboy' moment when he met MS Dhoni ahead of the RR vs CSK match.

Yashasvi scored 6-runs before getting out in his debut match.

MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. In every nook and corner of the nation, he is touted as an inspiration for budding players, who want to scale greater heights in their cricketing career.

In one such instance, Yashasvi Jaiswal was awestruck by getting perhaps the closest glimpse of Dhoni so far.

Yashasvi, who was handed an IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their season-opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Monday, met Dhoni just after the toss and greeted him with a ‘Namaste’.

It was a delightful moment for the 18-year-old as it appeared from his fleeting smile and a humble gesture.

Yashasvi rose to fame after his exploits in the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup where he finished as the leading run-getter of the tournament.

In October last year, he stunned the cricketing sphere by becoming the youngest ever cricketer to score a double century in List A cricket.

Royals procured Yashasvi for a hefty sum of INR 2.4 crore

In the IPL 2020 auction, the Royals, a franchise renowned for promoting young guns, paid INR 2.4 crore to acquire the services of Yashasvi.

The left-handed batsman failed to impress in his debut match as he got out for just six runs.

As far as the match is concerned, RR started their IPL 2020 on a winning note after registering a comprehensive 16-runs victory against CSK. Sanju Samson (74 off 32) was adjudged as ‘Player of the match’ for his imperious knock.

