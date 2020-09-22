IPL 2020: CSK fans unhappy as Faf Du Plessis & MS Dhoni strike late while chasing RR’s mammoth total

MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Royals beat Super Kings by 16 runs in their IPL 2020 season-opener.

  • Sanju Samson won the 'Player of the Match' award for his outstanding 74.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.


Chasing a massive target of 217, CSK openers Murali Vijay (21) and Shane Watson (33) took their side past 50 in the first six overs. Then came Rahul Tewatia (37/3), who completely changed the match by cleaning up Watson in the seventh over, followed by Sam Curran (17), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in ninth over.

Faf du Plessis (37-ball 72) did show some fight but MS Dhoni (29 not out) failed to score when his team needed him the most.


The CSK skipper, however, entertained his fans in the last over by smashing three back-to-back sixes from Tom Curran’s over to take the score to 200. In the end, CSK lost the contest by 16 runs.

Earlier, blistering knock by Sanju Samson (32-ball 74) and fireworks by Jofra Archer (8-ball 27) in the final over helped Royals to cross 200. Steve Smith also assisted with 69 off 47 including 4 fours and as many sixes.

CSK spinners conceded 95 runs in eight overs while seamers gave away 120 runs in their twelve overs. Lungi Ngidi (56 in four overs) and Piyush Chawla (55 in four overs) were the most expensive bowlers for the ‘Yellow Army’.


