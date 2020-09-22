IPL 2020: CSK fans unhappy as Faf Du Plessis & MS Dhoni strike late while chasing RR’s mammoth total

Royals beat Super Kings by 16 runs in their IPL 2020 season-opener.

Sanju Samson won the 'Player of the Match' award for his outstanding 74.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive target of 217, CSK openers Murali Vijay (21) and Shane Watson (33) took their side past 50 in the first six overs. Then came Rahul Tewatia (37/3), who completely changed the match by cleaning up Watson in the seventh over, followed by Sam Curran (17), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in ninth over.

Faf du Plessis (37-ball 72) did show some fight but MS Dhoni (29 not out) failed to score when his team needed him the most.

The CSK skipper, however, entertained his fans in the last over by smashing three back-to-back sixes from Tom Curran’s over to take the score to 200. In the end, CSK lost the contest by 16 runs.

Earlier, blistering knock by Sanju Samson (32-ball 74) and fireworks by Jofra Archer (8-ball 27) in the final over helped Royals to cross 200. Steve Smith also assisted with 69 off 47 including 4 fours and as many sixes.

CSK spinners conceded 95 runs in eight overs while seamers gave away 120 runs in their twelve overs. Lungi Ngidi (56 in four overs) and Piyush Chawla (55 in four overs) were the most expensive bowlers for the ‘Yellow Army’.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well played brother @faf1307 .. Hard luck tonight but we will come back stronger. As always @msdhoni great shots @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu well played @IamSanjuSamson ! ✌️ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 22, 2020

A game of sixes by batsmen in this match , Archer stood out for his four super overs. And if you add his four sixes, then #SanjuSamson Samson also won't mid man of the match award to him! #IPL2020 #CSKvsRR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 22, 2020

First high-scoring encounter. Battle Royale. Won by the Royals. Jofra—the difference between the two teams in the end. Special mentions—Samson, Smith (captain + batsman) and Tewatia. #RRvCSK #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 22, 2020

Too little Too late. #CSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 22, 2020

Who would want to be a bowler in Sharjah……bags not! #Dream11IPL #CSKvsRR — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 22, 2020

Dhoni remaining not out in an unsuccessful chase in IPL: 63* vs MI, 2013 (final)

42* vs KXIP, 2014 (qualifier)

79* vs KXIP, 2018

84* vs RCB, 2019

29* vs RR, 2020#IPL2020 #CSKvsRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 22, 2020

That was an absolutely classic Fafulous knock that deserved to be in a winning cause! 🦁💛 #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/Eul6PZNZkH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 22, 2020

Awesome from the @rajasthanroyals today ! Well done boys and congrats. See you tmrw – well after 6 days of lockdown in my hotel room !!! ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 22, 2020

Incredible effort from Faf du Plessis. What a chase this would've been if his partner was striking even at 140 instead of 75. #CSKvRR — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) September 22, 2020

MS Dhoni is the biggest troll there ever was in Indian cricket. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 22, 2020

CSK chase a score they would have had they not conceded that many to Archer in the last over. Watson began well. Faf started slow but recovered but there was always too much to chase. On MS, we know that restricts him. Other teams will try that too. Upto him to find a way out. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 22, 2020