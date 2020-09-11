IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks Delhi Capitals’ top performer and ideal playing XI

With just eight days to go for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has billed Delhi Capitals (DC) as favourites to lift the title. He also feels their captain Shreyas Iyer will hit form and would be the player to watch out for.

“Delhi Capitals will be in the top four and are actually my title contenders. This could be their year if they play to their potential. Shreyas Iyer will their outstanding player in IPL 2020, he will score runs, do captaincy and make his team win,” Chopra said in a video on his Facebook page.

Chopra also shared his ideal playing XI for DC. He feels Shikhar Dhawan should open with Prithvi Shaw. Iyer should come out to bat at No.3, followed by Rishabh Pant at No.4.

“At No.1, I have kept Shikhar Dhawan. He came from SRH and has done well after joining Delhi. He has a carefree mindset these days and he is striking the ball well. At No.2, I have got Prithvi Shaw. Although they have Ajinkya Rahane as well and they might have thought of playing him, but will they want to play him ahead of Shaw. I feel Shaw will be an ideal choice to start with”, he added.

“At No.3, I have captain Shreyas Iyer. They have an unbelievable Indian batting depth, which makes Delhi Capitals special. At No.4, I have got Rishabh Pant. He can bat anywhere in the order, take the attack to the opposition and he scores a lot of runs.”

The No.5 and No.6 spots were grabbed by Shimron Hetmyer and Alex Carey respectively. For the all-rounder’s slot, Chopra picked Axar Patel over Marcus Stoinis as the latter may not be able to bowl his full quota of 4 overs on a regular basis.

Chopra further named two spinners in his final XI – Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra. And to finish things off, he picked the pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada. The cricketer-turned commentator also added that Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje could be the alternate options.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 when Mumbai Indians take on their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – would be used for the tournament to minimise the travel of players amid the pandemic.