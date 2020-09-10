IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks MVPs of all eight franchises

The countdown for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially begun. The high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is less than ten days away.

The buzz around the tournament is increasing day by day on social media. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from each franchise in IPL T20.

The MVP value is assessed with the contribution an individual cricketer puts in on the field. Greater the number of runs made, wicket taken, catch grabbed and runs saved; greater is the MVP quotient for the player in the franchise. Therefore, these cricketers receive an exorbitant sum of money for their services.

From the MI camp, Chopra named Hardik Pandya as the MVP. Pandya, since making his debut in the IPL has been phenomenal across all departments of the game.

One of the most feared hitters of the cricket ball, Pandya has often chipped in with crucial breakthroughs for the MI side. The Baroda cricketer has always been a gun-fielder for his team.

From the CSK team, Chopra picked Ravindra Jadeja as their MVP. Similar to Pandya, Jadeja has been influential for his franchise with the balance he brings into the side.

Over the years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been blessed with the services of Virat Kohli. He led from the front with the bat as well as on the field. Chopra picked Kohli as the MVP from RCB.

Russell, Buttler, Rahul and Iyer in Chopra’s list of MVPs

From the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side, Chopra went ahead and named Jos Buttler as the MVP. Buttler’s form in international cricket has been ominous for all other franchises.

Likewise, from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), Chopra picked Andre Russell, KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Shreyas Iyer as MVPs respectively.

Here’s a look at Chopra’s MVPs of all eight franchises in the IPL 2020:

Mumbai Indians- Hardik Pandya

Chennai Super Kings– Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore– Virat Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad– Rashid Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders– Andre Russell

Delhi Capitals– Shreyas Iyer

Kings XI Punjab– KL Rahul

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler