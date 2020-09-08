ENG vs AUS: Michael Vaughan trolls himself in his bid to praise Jos Buttler

World cricket has witnessed a remarkable change of culture for England in white-ball cricket, especially post-2015 World Cup in Australia. Their humiliating exit at the hands of Bangladesh changed the course of England Cricket in coloured clothing for good.

Under the successful directorship of Andrew Strauss and captaincy of Eoin Morgan, England began playing a fearless brand of cricket.

Between 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup, England scored the most number of 300+ scores in the 50-over format. Eventually, it led to England lifting the 2019 ODI World Cup.

England was always renowned for donning the conservative approach while playing white-ball cricket, in the by-gone era.

To dispatch bowlers outside the ground from the word go, was something unheard of, during England’s heydays.

‘The Three Lions’, now, boast the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and Jason Roy, who can dominate proceedings from the very first ball.

Vaughan’s hilarious remarks on himself

Michael Vaughan, former England captain, went on to troll himself in his bid to praise Buttler. In the ongoing T20I series between England and Australia, Buttler has been unstoppable upfront with the bat.

He first slammed a flamboyant knock of 44 which came off 29 deliveries in the first T20I. Then, he finished the job for his side with an explosive inning of 77* from 54 balls in the second T20I.

The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman smashed eight fours and two sixes in the process.

As a result, England clinched the three-match T20I series by 2-0. Many pundits have been hailing Buttler as the greatest white-ball cricketer produced by England.

“As one of the worst white ball cricketers to represent England I am highly qualified to say I think we are witnessing England’s greatest White player in @josbuttler !!! #OnOn,” Vaughan tweeted.

On Tuesday, England clashes against Australia yet again in the 3rd T20I. Buttler has been rested for the game.