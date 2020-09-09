IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks the ideal playing XI for CSK in Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina’s absence

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has come up with his ideal playing XI for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK’s preparation took a massive hit after the veterans, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, pulled out their name from the IPL 2020. Both of them will be missing the tournament owing to some personal issues.

Chopra paired the ever-reliant Shane Watson with Ambati Rayudu to open the innings for the MS Dhoni-led side.

“Along with him[Shane Watson] will be Ambati Rayudu. The last twelve months have been eventful for him. He first announced his retirement and then unretired himself. Now we will have to see how he bats in the IPL,” said Chopra.

At no. 3, the cricketer-turned commentator backed Faf du Plessis and remarked that the latter have to step up in the absence of Raina.

“At No.3, I am going with Faf du Plessis. I think this season will be very important for him, especially if you see from CSK’s point of view. Because if he does well, then CSK will also do well because he will have to shoulder the burden of Raina’s absence.”

The 42-year-old preferred Kedar Jadhav for the No.4 position and placed skipper Dhoni at No.5.

“So, we will have MS Dhoni at No.5. For MS Dhoni the simple rule should be that he should go into bat whenever 10-11 overs are done, irrespective of the batting position,” he added.

Chopra picks ideal bowling line-up for CSK

Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja cemented their spot as an all-rounder in Chopra’s playing XI.

“Because MS Dhoni likes to go with 7 bowling options, we will have to go with Ravindra Jadeja at No.6,” reasoned Chopra.

“At No.7, I have got Dwayne Bravo. He is coming in good form from the CPL. You also have the option of playing Sam Curran instead of him as an all-rounder option,” he added.

On the bowling front, Imran Tahir and Piyush Chawla were tasked to lead the spin department. The pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur completes the ideal playing XI for CSK.

Aakash Chopra’s ideal playing XI for CSK: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur