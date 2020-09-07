List of cricketers who have withdrawn from IPL 2020 and their replacements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the schedule for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, September 06.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on the defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on September 19.

With the leading sponsor withdrawing its name around a month before the tournament to players turning positive for coronavirus, the cash-rich league suffered too many setbacks. Yet it could not deter the spirit of the apex cricketing body, who stood tall in testing time and ensured that the T20 extravaganza takes place at any cost.

As the league kick-off within a three week time, here’s a list of players who have pulled out of the tournament owing to personal or health issues, and their respective replacements.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga shocked the cricketing fraternity by withdrawing his name from IPL 2020. Malinga preferred to stay back at home in Sri Lanka to spend time with his loved ones and look after his ailing father.

The Sri Lankan is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, and Mumbai Indians (MI) will surely miss his services.

James Pattinson will replace Malinga in MI squad.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) off-spinner, decided to opt-out of the IPL 2020 owing to some personal issues.

“I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Harbhajan tweeted.

CSK are yet to come up with a replacement for the former India spinner.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina opted-out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Raina’s departure stirred a lot of misunderstanding in CSK’s hierarchy. However, everything had been settled, and Raina might return to the UAE for the latter stage of the tournament.

CSK has not named any replacement for the southpaw.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy decided to give IPL 2020 a miss after sustaining an injury during the recently concluded series against Pakistan. Delhi Capitals (DC) won’t really miss his presence since they already have enough firepower in their armoury.

DC called Australian seamer Daniel Sams as a replacement for Roy.

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes opted out of the tournament to be with his pregnant wife. DC has replaced the English all-rounder with South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Nortje, along with his compatriots, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma, will spearhead pace attack for the Capitals.

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson withdrew his name from the IPL 2020 for the birth of his child. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) replaced him with an Australian spinner, Adam Zampa.

“When looking at our squad for UAE conditions we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg spinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected during the tournament,” Mike Hesson said about Zampa’s inclusion.

Harry Gurney

Harry Gurney was ruled out of the cash-rich league due to a shoulder injury. The likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti will not really let KKR feel Gurney’s absence.

Therefore, KKR has not called in any replacement for Gurney.