IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra ranks the teams according to best finishers

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has ranked four franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) according to the finishing prowess they possess in their armoury.

Chopra unhesitatingly chose Mumbai Indians (MI) as the best side. He also stated that Kieron Pollard’s expertise and his current run of form in the CPL will be highly beneficial to the team.

“At the top spot, I will keep the Mumbai Indians. They have Kieron Pollard who is the lord of T20 cricket, what sort of batting he is doing in CPL! He scored 72 runs in 28 balls and is scoring consistently. He plays spin well and will do well in the UAE, there is no doubt about that,” said Chopra in a video shared on his Facebook page.

The cricketer-turned commentator highlighted the presence of hitters like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in the MI pecking order.

“And along with him, they have Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya. So you are looking at a formidable combination of finishers. You can even add Suryakumar Yadav to the list although he bats more up the order but used to bat lower down for KKR,” he added.

With explosive batters like Andre Russell, Dinesh Kartik and Eoin Morgan, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ranks second in Chopra’s list.

“At No.2, I have got KKR. They have Andre Russell, who gives them the muscle. Although he is good enough alone, they also have Eoin Morgan, who is in great form and Dinesh Karthik,” former opener opined.

Chopra surprises everyone with his fourth team

The 42-years-old placed Delhi Capitals (DC) on the third spot in the list of franchises with most explosive finishing power. He added that the Delhi-based franchise has lots of options in the form of Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis.

“After that, I have Delhi Capitals. They have a lot of options but more in the overseas contingent. They have Rishabh Pant who is likely to bat at No.4. Along with him, another left-hander Shimron Hetmyer is expected to bat, who is doing well in the CPL.”

Chopra’s last team in the list is none other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He reasoned that MS Dhoni is a one-man army who leads the team and can also do the finishing job.

“Last but not the least, I am going with Chennai Super Kings because they have MS Dhoni. He is like a one-man army although he does not have great finishers along with him.”

“They have Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo who together would be able to do a good job at finishing,” Chopra concluded.