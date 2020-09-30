IPL 2020: ‘Bach gya tu iss vaar’ – Abhishek Sharma trolls Shubman Gill; Yuvraj Singh joins the fun

Yuvraj Singh hits back at Abhishek Sharma after the latter tried to troll Shubman on Instagram.

Shubman scored 70 off 62 balls to guide KKR to their first victory.

Shubman Gill starred in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) maiden victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, on September 26.

Batting first, SRH was restricted to 142/4 in twenty overs. Manish Pandey was the pick of batsmen, scoring a valuable 51 off 38 deliveries.

Chasing the target, the Knight Riders suffered an early setback after Sunil Narine walked back to the pavilion with a two-ball duck. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik’s horrid run continued as he too departed without opening his account.

Shubman and Eoin Morgan built a crucial partnership (92) to drive their team across the finishing line. While Shubman made an unbeaten 70 off 62 balls, Morgan played an explosive cameo of 42 runs.

Shubman was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning knock.

Abhishek and Yuvraj’s funny banter

Shubman shared a picture of himself hugging Morgan after the win on Instagram. “Glad to get off the mark,” he wrote.

SRH youngster Abhishek Sharma came up with an amusing comment that read: “Bach gya tu iss vaar”.

Abhishek was referring to the 17th over of the game when the right-hander smashed him for a towering six.

Yuvraj Singh decided to join the party and replied: “I think tu bach gaya is baar”.

“Paji tuhaanu te yaad hee hai Sab kida out krda c mai,” responded Abhishek to Yuvraj’s comment.

Meanwhile, England limited-overs skipper Morgan too heaped praise on Shubman and stated that the latter is aesthetically pleasing to watch.

“I didn’t have to tell him a great deal to be honest, he’s beautiful to watch on the eye, good bat swing, very languid style, magnificent to watch, he’s good kid, very hungry to learn and I would love to bat with him once again. I think he deserves all the success,” said Morgan in the post-match presentation.