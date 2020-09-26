IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan propel KKR to victory over SRH

Shubman Gill's brilliant half-century guided KKR to win their first game in IPL 2020.

KKR defeated Sunrisers by seven wickets on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill has announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a steady, stylish and classic half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The right-handed batsman slammed seven boundaries, including two sixes in his fifth IPL half-century. Gill made an unbeaten 70 from 62 balls to guide his side to their first victory in IPL 2020.

Gill was well supported by England cricketer Eoin Morgan who scored 42 not out. The duo added a match-winning 92-runs stand to defeat Sunrisers by 7 wickets.

Apart from Gill, all-rounder, Nitish Rana made a valuable contribution. Rana smashed a quickfire 26 with the help of six boundaries.

Manish Pandey guides SRH to 140+ score

Earlier, SRH Captain David Warner got off to a good start as he scored 36 off 30 balls. He was looking set to shift the gears before spinner Varun Chakravarthy sent him back to the dugout.

Manish Pandey was the top scorer for Sunrisers with 51 off 38 balls. He added a vital 62 run-stand for the third wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (30). Mohammad Nabi added a handy 11 off 8 balls with two boundaries to take the team’s score to 142/4.

For the Knight Riders, paceman Pat Cummins shined with the white leather. The Aussie quick was the most economical bowler for SRH as he conceded just 19 runs in his 4 overs along with a valuable wicket of Jonny Bairstow.

Here is how Twitter reacted

Was happy that all the kids in the team got a good match and ended up on the winning side. @RealShubmanGill @NitishRana_27 @ShivamMavi23 #Nagarkoti ( be healthy) welcome #Varun and the big guys of @KKRiders u r awesome for looking after them. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2020



He should be the captain of KKR – @RealShubmanGill. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 26, 2020



Comfortable win for @KKRiders bowling was on point. And how good was @RealShubmanGill ? Morgan batting well in the middle overs makes kkr a team to watch out for this season in ipl #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2020



.@RealShubmanGill has possibly played his best #T20 innings so far… He showed great maturity and temperament! Just the innings @KKRiders needed to lift their batting. @Eoin16 too played a good hand! An excellent way to comeback into the winning ways.. #IPL2020 #KKRvsSRH #KKR — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 26, 2020

Gill saheb ne jeeta sabka dil 💓 !! What a knock @RealShubmanGill 🔥 !! Playing with maturity and hope he finishes in style and finish the match for @KKRiders !! #Dream11IPL #KKRvsSRH — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 26, 2020

Driving the leg spin down to long off & jogging a single & then driving the googly down to long on & ambling another single. This is ultimate domination of a spinner. Gill did that to Rashid tonight. #Gill #PureClass — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 26, 2020

Gill has been too good for someone who is only 21. Future GOAT for a reason. Has gears, game and also a good head. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 26, 2020

Calmness in a tight chase by Gill. Runs he will always make, but this quality of being composed under pressure is a big asset. #SRHvKKR #SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 26, 2020