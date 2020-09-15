IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly applauds new-look of Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has paid a visit to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium – one of the three venues for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India skipper lauded the ground for the new and fresh look.

The Sharjah stadium had recently witnessed a major restoration, like setting up of new coverings, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP hospitality boxes. These refurbishments are in total compliance with COVID-related protocols.

The IPL 2020, which was shifted out of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played across three cities in the Gulf nation – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Ganguly recently posted a few photos of him visiting the iconic ground on his official Instagram handle.

“Famous Sharjah stadium all set to host IPL 2020,” wrote Ganguly.

Ganguly was accompanied by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, former IPL boss Rajeev Shukla, and IPL COO Hemang Amin. Other officials such as BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, Boards’s joint secretary Jayesh George and Mubashir Usmani, GM of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) were also present at the venue.

Sharjah to host 12 matches in IPL 2020

Sharjah is the same venue where Ganguly has been part of many memorable ODIs. The former India opening batsman has scored more than 700 runs, including a hundred and five fifties at this ground.

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Sharjah ground will host 12 matches of the cash-rich league. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the first match at the historic venue on September 22.

It will also host an afternoon game on October 4 where four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Here is a list of all matches to be held at Sharjah ground: