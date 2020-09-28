IPL 2020: ‘Bhai sahab apne to kamal kar diya’ – Sanju Samson reacts on Rahul Tewatia’s special knock

Sanju Samson lauded Rahul Tewatia for his incredible batting against KXIP on Sunday.

RR finished the epic chase with three balls to spare in the game.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia’s scintillating knock against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sharjah on Sunday has become the talk of the town. From fans to cricket experts and former internationals, everyone is just in complete awe of Tewatia’s mind-blowing effort.

Chasing a stiff target of 224, Royals needed 51 from the last three overs. Many fans believed the game was over, but Tewatia had some other plans. The 27-year-old took charge and smashed five sixes in Sheldon Cottrel’s over, and changed the course of the match completely. Before being dismissed in the 19th over, Tewatia had done the damage with 53 off 31 balls including seven maximums.

In the end, Royals won the contest by four wickets and Tewatia’s name became the top trending topic of the internet.

Sanju Samson, who received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 85 off 42 balls heroics, admired the unreal effort of Tewatia. On next day of the match, Samson took to Twitter to appreciate the wonderful innings of his RR team-mate.

“What a match. What a Win…Hope everyone out there had an amazing Sunday night watching the game yesterday!! Both teams were at their best @kxipofficial and @rajasthanroyals ..And bhai Sahab Tewatia apne to kamal hi kardiya. And an amazing team effort,” Samson wrote on Twitter.

I knew I was one hit away: Tewatia

After the match against KXIP, both Tewatia and Samson chatted with each other where they discussed the fantastic game.

During the conversation, Tewatia revealed that he had confidence in himself and was just waiting for one hit to get into the groove.

“I came in pressure when I failed to time the shots. But the relieving thing was that you (Samson) were dealing in sixes. And when we needed 15 runs per over, I was just waiting for one hit. I knew if I could connect one shot timely, then I can hit a few more,” said Tewatia.