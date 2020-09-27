IPL 2020: Twitter goes berserk as Rajasthan Royals (RR) registers highest successful run chase in IPL history

Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia steer RR to record-win over KXIP.

Royals scored 86-runs in their last five overs.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) successfully chased down the set-target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to pull off the highest run chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Royals lost opener Jos Buttler (4) cheaply, but skipper Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) gave their side a cracking start. RR also registered the highest powerplay score (69/1) of the season.

Smith departed when RR reached 100 in the 9th over. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia (53) scored 18 runs in his first nine balls without a single boundary. But he turned around the game with his next 12 balls as he smashed 45 runs with the help of seven sixes.

Tewatia slammed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over as RR clinched the match with four wickets and three balls to spare. RR made 86 runs in the last five overs of their epic chase.

Highest successful chases in IPL

223 RR vs KXIP at Sharjah in 2020*

215 RR vs Deccan at Hyderabad in 2008

209 DD vs GL at Delhi in 2017

Most runs scored in the last five overs of a successful run chase in IPL

86 – RR vs KXIP at Sharjah in 2020*

77 – CSK v RCB at Chennai in 2012

72 – RCB v Deccan at Bengaluru in 2012

72 – CSK v RCB at Bengaluru in 2018

72 – KKR v RCB at Bengaluru in 2019

Earlier, KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal smashed Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park. They registered the third-highest opening partnership (183 runs) in the history of IPL.

Mayank completed his maiden IPL hundred off 45 balls. He scored 106 with the help of 10 fours and seven sixes. Rahul, on the other hand, continued from where he had left in the previous game as he smashed 69 off 54 deliveries. The joint efforts of Rahul and Mayank took KXIP to 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals’ batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total. They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully. Surprised how the @lionsdenkxip fast bowlers didn’t bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/f52wF11uig

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi.

What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

Such is life!! It turns in a span of 2 minutes. #Tewatia

— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 27, 2020

What an amazing game of cricket. So many things to talk about. Firstly – what courage and heart shown from Tewatia, especially after his poor start with the bat, well done young man-awesome ! My man @IamSanjuSamson once again-pure class ! Great win @rajasthanroyals wow wow wow ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

Tewatia morphed into MSD 🔥🤣🙌🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 27, 2020

What a Game @lionsdenkxip vs @rajasthanroyals brilliant chase by young guns..@IamSanjuSamson #IPL @rahultewatia02 outstanding hitting in the end 👌💪👏✅ Sanju what a talent he is.. should be plying for India in all format with such talent 👏👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 27, 2020

Outstanding come back from #tewatia wasn’t easy for him bad choice of lengths certainly helped him #welldone #IPLinUAE — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 27, 2020

Wow what a cracker of a game. Chasing 223 in T-20 is surreal. Take a bow Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and some special innings from Rahul Tewatia. Now a days any total can be chased. @rajasthanroyals #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) September 27, 2020

One of the most incredible games ever in the history of @IPL cricket! This is why #IPL is the most exciting #T20 league in the world! What a game! Brilliant, simply a brilliant run chase by @rajasthanroyals! #InsideOut #iplseason13 #IPL2020 #KXIPvsRR — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia’s innings tonight is a life lesson—Just hang in there and keep trying. WOW! #RRvKXIP — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 27, 2020

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

What an incredible game of cricket…..Rahul Tewatia, you’ve shown all of us that miracles do happen. Five sixes in an over against an International fast-bowler. Especially after the struggle. A Fairy tale. #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

Tewatia: First 23 balls – 17 runs

Next 8 balls – 36 runs#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 27, 2020