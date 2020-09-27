IPL 2020: Twitter goes berserk as Rajasthan Royals (RR) registers highest successful run chase in IPL history

Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia steer RR to record-win over KXIP.

  • Royals scored 86-runs in their last five overs.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) successfully chased down the set-target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to pull off the highest run chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).


Royals lost opener Jos Buttler (4) cheaply, but skipper Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) gave their side a cracking start. RR also registered the highest powerplay score (69/1) of the season.

Smith departed when RR reached 100 in the 9th over. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia (53) scored 18 runs in his first nine balls without a single boundary. But he turned around the game with his next 12 balls as he smashed 45 runs with the help of seven sixes.


Tewatia slammed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over as RR clinched the match with four wickets and three balls to spare. RR made 86 runs in the last five overs of their epic chase.

Highest successful chases in IPL

  • 223 RR vs KXIP at Sharjah in 2020*
  • 215 RR vs Deccan at Hyderabad in 2008
  • 209 DD vs GL at Delhi in 2017

Most runs scored in the last five overs of a successful run chase in IPL

  • 86 – RR vs KXIP at Sharjah in 2020*
  • 77 – CSK v RCB at Chennai in 2012
  • 72 – RCB v Deccan at Bengaluru in 2012
  • 72 – CSK v RCB at Bengaluru in 2018
  • 72 – KKR v RCB at Bengaluru in 2019

Earlier, KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal smashed Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park. They registered the third-highest opening partnership (183 runs) in the history of IPL.

Mayank completed his maiden IPL hundred off 45 balls. He scored 106 with the help of 10 fours and seven sixes. Rahul, on the other hand, continued from where he had left in the previous game as he smashed 69 off 54 deliveries. The joint efforts of Rahul and Mayank took KXIP to 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs.


