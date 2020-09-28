IPL 2020: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha amazed by Rahul Tewatia’s smashing comeback against KXIP

Rahul Tewatia leaves Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in awe.

Tewatia's innings of 53 of 31 balls received quirky tributes along with its 'life lesson.'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered an emphatic 4-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in one of the most entertaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah on Sunday, September 27. The Steve Smith-led side managed to score 82 runs off the last four overs as they completed the highest ever successful run-chase in the IPL history.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia made a strong comeback after scoring just eight runs off the first 19 balls before smashing 45 off the next 12 he faced helping Royals gun down 224. The 27-year-old scored 53 off 31 balls before Mohammed Shami picked up his wicket in the 19th over.

The knock got everyone talking including Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. She took to Twitter to applaud Tewatia’s smashing return against KXIP.

“Tewatia hitting it out of the park and how!! 5 sixes in an over,” tweeted Bharuccha.

Bharuccha and Riteish Deshmukh were among the others who also gave Tewatia a ‘standing ovation’.

Actors like Vishnu Vishal, Danish Sait shared how it was a ‘life lesson’, in never judging or writing someone off early.

Rajasthan will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 30, while KXIP will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 1.