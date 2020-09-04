IPL 2020: Brad Hogg names his three favourite teams to win the tournament

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Except for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all the teams have begun their training sessions.

Meanwhile, former Australia off-spinner Brad Hogg has picked his favourite IPL teams which can excel in the upcoming season. While talking to his fans on Twitter, Hogg was asked to reveal which team can win the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

Hogg named Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) among prime contenders to lift the IPL trophy in the 13th season.

This time around, the pressure will be on Virat Kohli and Co. as despite being a popular and strong team, RCB have never won an IPL title. With the likes of AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali and Aaron Finch, RCB has a pretty good batting unit.

Challengers have a balanced side for the IPL 2020. Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe and Shivam Dube are aspiring youngsters while Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, and Parthiv Patel bring in tons of experience.

RCB have recently roped in Adam Zampa as the replacement for speedster Kane Richardson, who will miss the season as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

MI, on the other hand, have all the potential to win yet another IPL title. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai is already the most successful team in terms of bagging the coveted trophy. MI have won the IPL four times in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Mumbai is full of star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Pandya brothers, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan. So, the reigning champions would be the prime candidate to emerge victorious once again.

The third choice of Hogg was KKR – a side which had an average outing in the 2019 season. There were reportedly some issues between skipper Dinesh Karthik and team members. However, with the new season and quite a few changes in the side, Kolkata would be a dominating team.

New members – Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins – would be hoping to shine in IPL 2020. At the same time, old members like Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine would be under the radar of fans’ high expectations to perform well for the side.