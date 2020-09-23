IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa lights up in KKR colours ahead of their clash against MI

World's tallest building Burj Khalifa lights up in KKR colours.

Knight Riders will compete against MI on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

All teams have played their opening game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 except Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Dinesh Karthik-led side will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday (September 23).

Meanwhile, Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world – lit up to extend best wishes to KKR ahead of their clash against MI. The display showed the KKR team players in their signature purple colour.

“Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain-raiser! We won’t stop, on our way to the Top Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight,” KKR wrote while sharing the video.

شكران 🙌🏽 Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the 🔝 Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours.

What a welcome to the UAE tonight! 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/LgUe9hNdW1 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 22, 2020

Shubman is a quality player: Karthik

On Tuesday, KKR skipper Karthik remarked that it is good for his side that they will be starting their IPL 2020 journey against a top team like MI.

“They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong lineup and the amount of IPL titles they have shows that. It’s good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow,” said Karthik during a virtual press conference.

The 35-year-old also gave hints that Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine will open the batting for Knight Riders. He heaped praises on Gill, terming him as a quality player.

“Shubham is a gun, he is a quality player, I am sure he will exceed all expectations, its good to have him, Gill and Narine make a good opening combination,” added Karthik.

Karthik further spoke about the bowling of KKR, calling it as a decent combination of spinners as well as seamers. The Tamil Nadu cricketer expressed that the bowling unit is in good shape.

“We have had conversations about the speed that the spinners need to bowl here. We have spoken about it, every franchise must be talking about the speed and length spinners need to bowl in the UAE. All Indian pacers are shaping well, it will be hard to decide as to who will start the tournament. They have come around nicely, we are in a good shape. It’s important we as KKR choose the right eleven,” Karthik added further.