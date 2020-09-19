IPL 2020: Chris Lynn reacts after MI confirm Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma as their openers

Ahead of the IPL 2020 opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the latter’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and captain Rohit Sharma will be opening the innings in this season.

With De Kock-Rohit at the top, MI’s new recruit Chris Lynn will have no option but to wait patiently for his chance to open the batting.

In a recent video uploaded by MI on their YouTube channel, Lynn stated how he feels about not getting the opportunity to open the innings in IPL 2020. The Australian also heaped praises on De Kock and Rohit, and highlighted that he would be happy to bat at any position.

“Rohit is a world-class player”: Lynn

“Rohit! What a world-class player. Runs on the board… On and off the field, what he’s contributed to Mumbai is something really, really special. And Quinny has been outstanding. With the gloves and the bat in hand. So if I can whizz in my way in there, somewhere and hopefully do a job then that’s awesome,” said Lynn.

“But at the end of the day, you’re happy to bat [at] top-order, middle-order, wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit. I’ve got some really good memories from the T10 tournament last year here in Abu Dhabi.

“So hopefully just reconnect with what worked for me there and hopefully put some performances on the board but first and foremost it starts with you know gelling with the team,” added Lynn, who was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last two seasons and delivered consistently with his willow.

In 2018, he scored 491 runs with the help of 3 half-centuries at a strike-rate of more than 130. He replicated the performance in 2019, amassing 405 runs in 13 games with the help of 4 fifties.

Meanwhile, the tournament opener will start at 07:30 (IST). Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will be hosting the Star Sports’ Live Broadcast on ‘Cricket Live’, ahead of the match. Akhtar would be promoting his upcoming sports drama Toofan at IPL 2020.