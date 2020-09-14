IPL 2020 to be broadcasted and streamed live in 120 countries; no Pakistan and China in the list

The countdown for the bowl-out of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially begun.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will go at loggerheads with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19.

Due to the global pandemic situation, the tournament will be played behind closed doors in a biosecure quarantine bubble.

The tournament will mark the return of the Indian cricketing stars after seven months. They last played a competitive game during the New Zealand tour earlier this year.

This year’s IPL would be broadcasted in more than 120 countries. Moreover, there was no mention of Pakistan and China in the list of countries where IPL 2020 will be broadcasted.

Further, the 13th season of IPL will be telecasted in seven regional languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Bengali.

Star Sports India:

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD English On Star Sports channels other than Star Sports Hindi

On Star Sports channels other than Star Sports Hindi Kannada: Star Sports Kannada

Star Sports Kannada Tamil: Star Sports Tamil

Star Sports Tamil Marathi: Star Pravah SD and HD (Only on Sundays)

Star Pravah SD and HD (Only on Sundays) Telugu: Star Sports Telugu

Star Sports Telugu Malayalam: Asianet Plus SD (Only on Sundays)

Asianet Plus SD (Only on Sundays) Bengali: Star Sports Bangla

IPL 2020 Live Streaming- Disney+Hotstar

List of other countries and broadcast details

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Fox Sports, Kayo Sports UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Sky Sports New Zealand: SkySport

SkySport South-East Asia, South America & Europe (Ex United Kingdom, Ireland): YuppTV

YuppTV South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

BeIN Sports USA & Canada: Hotstar

Star Sports has also got a contractual obligation from local broadcasters in Bangladesh and Afghanistan for IPL 2020.