IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was announced by the IPL Governing Council on Sunday (September 06).

The exciting tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 13 journey against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Abu Dhabi.

CSK has been one of the most successful teams of IPL. Apart from winning the title thrice, they have appeared in eight IPL finals – most by any franchise in the history of the cash-rich league.

This year, Super Kings will miss the services of star batsman Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, as the duo has pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Chennai Super Kings full schedule

All times local (GMT – 5:30):

September 19 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 22 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 25 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 2 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 4 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: KINGS XI PUNJAB vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 7 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 10 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 13 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 17 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 19 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 23 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 25 – 3:30 PM, Dubai: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 29 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

November 1 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

Chennai Super Kings’ squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagdeesan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, P Sai Kishore.