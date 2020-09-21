IPL 2020: ‘Could cost us a playoff berth’ – KXIP appeals to the match referee against ‘short run’ call

KXIP has complained about the short run controversy that happened during a clash against DC on Sunday.

'What's the point of technology if it cannot be used?', asks Preity Zinta

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was just a run away from starting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a bang. But, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a spoilsport as Delhi Capitals (DC) sniffed out an improbable victory in the match that stretched till Super Over.

In the 19th over of KXIP run chase, Mayank Agarwal pushed the ball towards a cover region and stole two precious runs for his team. But the on-field umpire Nitin Menon felt that Chris Jordan, Agarwal’s partner on the non-strike end, had failed to cross the line before running back for the second.

Menon, thus, deemed the run short and KXIP had to satisfy with a single only. However, the replays showed that the English all-rounder did complete his first run, and thereby ignited massive outrage over an umpiring howler.

KXIP found themselves a run short to wrap up the proceedings after failing to score one run off the last three deliveries, eventually losing out to DC in the Super Over.

‘No room for human errors like these in IPL’

KXIP CEO Satish Menon has expressed his displeasure over the incident and said that such human errors could cost them a playoff berth.

“While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament like the IPL,” Menon was quoted saying by PTI.

“This one could cost us a playoff berth. A loss of a game is a loss of a game. It is unfair. I hope the rules are reviewed so that there is no margin for human error,” he added.

Meanwhile, KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta too expressed her frustration as she took to Twitter and wrote: “I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of quarantine & 5 Covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year.”