IPL 2020: Umpiring decision on a short run proves crucial in Kings XI Punjab defeat against Delhi Capitals

Short run call proves costly in the 2020 IPL thriller.

KXIP ultimately lost the match against DC in the first Super Over of IPL 13.

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab were left to rue an umpiring error that cost them victory in their nail-biting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With Punjab needing 21 to win off the last 10 balls of the match, all-rounder Chris Jordan was called for a short run by square-leg umpire Nitin Menon as the batsman turned to take a second at the striker’s end.

Although TV replays showed that Jordan had made his ground, Menon’s original decision was not overturned meaning KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal was only credited with a single. It proved a crucial call in the end.

Agarwal hit 12 runs off the first three balls of the final over to level the scores before Marcus Stoinis dismissed both him and Jordan on the last two balls to send the game to a Super Over, which DC won easily.

Had the short run not been called, KXIP would have won with three balls to spare.

Here’s the video:

Well, according to the IPL’s rulebook, the TV umpires are not permitted to be involved in short-run decisions.

Appendix G of the IPL’s playing conditions dictates that only dismissals or working out which batter is out in a run-out when they end up at the same end, as well as boundaries and no-balls can be overturned on review.

The rules are consistent with those used in international cricket and other T20 leagues.

The IPL T20 has expanded the use of technology during games this season with decisions on front foot no-balls now being made by the third umpire rather than the on-field officials.