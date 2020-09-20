IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni leave fans awestruck with his witty one-liner regarding social distancing norms

MS Dhoni grabbed eyeballs with a witty one-liner that left the netizens in splits.

The season-opener between CSK and MI treated one and all with an enthralling contest.

The long and gruelling wait for the fans to watch their favourite cricketer MS Dhoni back in action finally ended when the CSK skipper walked down the ground for the toss ahead of the season-opener against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Dhoni hasn’t played professional cricket since the semi-final clash against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The battle against MI was his first match in aeons, and he set the tone straight away with a witty response to Murali Karthik during the toss.

On being asked about the new norms in the wake of the coronavirus, Dhoni replied: “So that’s why I asked the match referee if you can keep first slip, whether it comes under the rules and regulations of social distancing.”

The response started doing rounds on the internet as netizens were once again awestruck by Dhoni’s hilarious remark.

.@ChennaiIPL Captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the season opener of #Dream11IPL.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/OAuLkAU7qb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2020



“Being a gentleman’s game you don’t think about revenge”: Dhoni

The Ranchi-lad was further asked if he is looking forward to avenging last year’s final defeat against MI. He again came up with an adorable response and stated that one doesn’t always look for revenge in the gentleman’s game.

“Being a gentleman’s game you don’t think about revenge (against MI). You think about the mistakes you made,” added Dhoni.

Meanwhile, CSK ended their five-match losing streak against the reigning champions and won the season-opener to start the campaign on a positive note.

Chasing 163 in 20 overs, Faf Du Plessis and Amabati Rayudu combined 115 runs for the third wicket that saw the Super Kings flying past the target with four balls to spare.

Rayudu played an imperious knock of 71 runs which came off just 48 balls and also won the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

CSK will now clash against Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 22.