IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar rejoins CSK squad after recovering from coronavirus

Deepak Chahar, one of the two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players who had tested positive for coronavirus, has cleared the two further COVID-19 tests and is back in the squad for the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday.

“Except for the Indian batsman, who is in quarantine, all others have come out. The Indian fast bowler has tested negative twice and is back,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

The CSK Twitter handle also posted a picture of the India seamer in training, with a cheeky caption: “Deeback Chahar!”

CSK players hit the nets

CSK captain MS Dhoni and his troops are currently working harder than ever to put in the final efforts before the much-awaited tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

CSK’s IPL 2020 preparations have been far from ideal. At the end of August, 13 of their staff members, including two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The mood was further not helped by the withdrawal of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to ‘personal reasons’.

The extended period of the Super Kings’ lockdown meant that they became the last team to return to practice for IPL 2020. However, when their second coronavirus case became negative, the team was given a go-ahead for practice. Ever since last Friday, Dhoni’s men have been sweating it out in the nets.

CSK had recently posted a video on their social media handles where Dhoni, along with Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu can be seen putting in the hard strides ahead of the IPL 2020 opener.