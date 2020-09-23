IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer issues clarification over his remarks on Sourav Ganguly

Shreyas Iyer explains his statement on Sourav Ganguly.

The DC skipper had thanked Ganguly during the toss in DC vs KXIP match.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer is someone who tends to stay away from controversies. He focuses on his game and doesn’t get involved in any kind of activity which can land him in trouble.

However, his comment at the toss during the DC vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) game on Sunday sparked a controversy on social media.

During the toss, Iyer had explained how Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting guided him in becoming a mature and responsible skipper.

“I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier,” Iyer told commentator Simon Doull.

Iyer issues elucidation on his statement

The fans were quick enough to pick the words spoken by Iyer. They asked how come Ganguly advised the DC skipper since the former is currently the President of BCCI and not a mentor of Capitals.

Fans raised the questions regarding the ‘conflict of interest’ involving Ganguly, who had served as the mentor of DC in the last season before being appointed as BCCI chief.

The unnecessary controversy forced Iyer to issue clarifications on his comments. The Mumbaikar took to Twitter and said that his statement was to emphasise the gratitude towards Ganguly.

“As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain,” Iyer wrote on Twitter.

Capitals won their first game of the IPL 2020 against KXIP after it went down to a Super Over. DC will play their next contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium, on September 25.