IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Mayank Agarwal’s effort goes in vain as DC beat KXIP in Super Over

DC beat KXIP in Super Over (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over on Sunday.

  • Marcus Stoinis bagged 'Player of the Match' award for his 20-ball fifty.

Mayank Agarwal’s heroic knock (89) in the second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) went in vain as Punjab lost the match in the Super Over.


Chasing 158 at the Dubai International Stadium, KXIP started terribly. They lost four wickets for just 35 runs. Albeit, the opening pair of KL Rahul (21) and Mayank took the team to 30 without a loss.

As soon as Mohit Sharma dismissed Rahul, it opened the floodgates. KXIP lost wickets at regular intervals, but Mayank held his wicket at one end.


Mayank took the game to the final over before he was dismissed at the second last ball of Punjab’s innings when the score was already tied. In the Super Over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, KXIP could score only two runs and lost both their wickets – Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. DC, meanwhile, chased it down comfortably.

Earlier, Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ripped apart the bowling of Punjab as he smashed a 20-ball half-century to help his side reach a competitive total of 157.

From 100/6 after 17 overs at one stage in their opening game, the Capitals added 57 runs in the final three overs. The chief architect of the destruction was Stoinis. He took KXIP bowlers to the cleaners with his 21-ball 53, including seven fours and three gigantic sixes.


The explosive knock of Stonis assisted DC to collect 44 runs from the last two overs. He mainly targeted the final over bowled by Chris Jordan, who conceded 30 runs. Apart from Stoinis, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (31) also contributed to the team’s total.

Shami registers his best bowling figures

Before the magnificent show of Stoinis, DC started their innings on a dreadful note. At 13, the Capitals lost their top three batsmen in the form of Shikhar Dhawan (0), Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shimron Hetmyer (7).

For Punjab, their paceman, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers. He registered his best bowling figures in IPL by finishing with 3 for 15 in four overs. Shami’s previous best was 3/21, which came against Mumbai Indians (MI) last year.


Here is how Twitter reacted:

