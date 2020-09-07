IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals’ support staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Delhi Capitals (DC) has become the recent team to hit with the COVID-19 blow. The franchise confirmed that its assistant physiotherapist has been diagnosed positive for coronavirus on Sunday, September 6.

DC’s became the third team to be hit with the pandemic, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Capitals has affirmed that the physio has been observing his quarantine period and is put under isolation.

The support staff member travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) independently, earlier this week.

He was tested negative in the preliminary tests on day one and three, upon his arrival. Moreover, he was tested positive in the subsequent RT-PCR test, which was conducted on day six.

“He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” DC stated in its release.

DC’s opening encounter in IPL is against KXIP on September 20

According to norms stipulated by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all squad members shall be tested on the fifth day of every week, throughout the entirety of the tournament.

The DC’s have resumed their training camp and have set their base in Dubai in the prelude to 2020 edition of IPL. They face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their opening encounter of the tournament on September 20.

The Capitals (formerly: Delhi Daredevils), are yet to clinch their maiden IPL title. They are one of the only three teams to participate in all twelve seasons of IPL without a title in their cabinet.

KXIP and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being the other two sides. DC’s campaign will be strengthened with the presence of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin this season.