IPL 2020: ‘DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar’ – MS Dhoni takes a dig at his CSK teammate

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finally begun their training sessions after serving an extended quarantine period for a week. Around 13 members of their contingent, including two players, were earlier tested positive for the COVID-19.

Hopefully, the rest of the squad tested negative, and thus they were able to return back for the practice sessions.

The fans are more than desperate to watch their favourite player and CSK skipper, MS Dhoni, back in action. Dhoni hasn’t featured in professional cricket since India’s semi-final defeat against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, there are still over ten days left until the tournament starts. Till then, fans are swooning over whatever little sneak peeks inside the team they get via social media.

CSK recently posted a video on their official handle in which several members of the CSK squad were seen hustling in the training ground. But it was Dhoni’s comment which stole the limelight.

Former India skipper was taking a dig at his teammate in the video as he was heard saying: “DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar (you won’t worry as they won’t take the DRS).”

CSK will lock horns with MI in the tournament-opener

The Dhoni-led franchise will take on the defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of the tournament at Abu Dhabi on September 19.

After losing two of their most experienced players, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, the journey ahead looks quite treacherous for CSK.

Raina has been arguably the most consistent player for the franchise, and it would certainly be a very big shoe to fill for any other batsmen. Meanwhile, the likes of Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja might not let CSK feel the absence of Harbhajan.