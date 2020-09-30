IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan names two Rajasthan Royals’ batsmen Kolkata Knight Riders need to dismiss early

RR will lock horns with KKR at Dubai International Stadium, on Wednesday (September 30).

Morgan termed Archer as a 'very difficult opponent'.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Stadium, on Wednesday (September 29).

RR will be coming off on the back of two successive wins while the Knight Riders have won one and lost another so far in their campaign.

Moreover, Steve Smith-led side has surpassed the 200-runs mark in their first two games. RR’s batting unit certainly looks a dangerous proposition for the opponents.

KKR’s Eoin Morgan has named Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler as two batsmen his team needs to dismiss as early as possible to come on top against RR.

“The honest answer is that they are good players and you have to get them out. If they bat for 20 overs, you’re probably going to lose the game, particularly Buttler and Samson,” Morgan said in an interaction.

“If we can produce a performance and improve on the game, I think then that will allow us to execute strategies and plans for Smith, Buttler and Samson to try and make inroads,” he added.

Morgan looks forward to negating Archer’s threat

England limited-overs skipper has further remarked that Jofra Archer has always been a difficult bowler to play against. Still, KKR has got some plans to minimise the threat Archer usually imposes with his sheer pace and trickery.

“He’s a very difficult opponent to come up against. It’s not his batting we’ll be worried about. It will be his bowling. Hopefully, we can negate that, make plans, he’s played in the IPL now for a long time so guys know him better than they have done before. So again, we need to play well enough to try and implement plans,” said Morgan.

Overall, a riveting contest beckons as both teams will leave no stones unturned to bag a crucial two-points at stake.