IPL 2020, Match 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

KKR would want to win the contest against RR to improve their net run-rate.

Both sides would be playing their first match at Dubai Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the twelfth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 30).

With two wins in two matches, Royals are at the top spot of the points table, while KKR, with one victory and a loss, are sitting at the second last position in the standings.

Pitch and weather report

In the previous encounters at Dubai, spinners have made their impact. So, they will hold the key once again.

Both the super overs of the thirteenth season have taken place at this venue, so one may expect another nail-biting contest tonight.

The conditions will be warm as the temperature would be around 32-degree Celsius. The level of humidity will be near 49%.

Playing combinations

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 21 | RR won: 10 | KKR won: 10 | No result: 1

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 3 | RR won: 2 | KKR won: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Gopal.

Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice-captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jos Buttler (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Jofra Archer.

Captain: Eoin Morgan; Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk, c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(wk), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.