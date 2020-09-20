IPL 2020: Fans go berserk after hearing the pre-recorded cheers in MI vs CSK game

IPL 2020 started with a clash between MI and CSK in Abu Dhabi.

Pre-recorded sounds were played throughout the match to compensate for the lack of spectators.

The season-opener of the 2020 edition of the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) treated the fans with a mouth-watering clash in Abu Dhabi.

MS Dhoni-led side defeated MI by five wickets to start the campaign on a positive note. MI batted first and piled up a challenging total of 162/9 in twenty overs.

Chasing 163, the Super Kings lost a couple of wickets inside ten runs. Both Shane Watson and Murali Vijay departed without touching the double-figure mark.

Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu then stitched a terrific partnership to resurrect CSK’s innings and propel them to the maiden victory.

Rayudu (78 off 48 deliveries) was adjudged as ‘Player of the match’ for a performance that surely deserved a jam-packed crowd and lots of noise.

But, this was not possible due to guidelines and protocols issued by the BCCI in the wake of the coronavirus. However, BCCI tried their best to not let the players and fans feel the absence of spectators.

For cricketers, playing in the large and empty stadiums can get overwhelming at times. And for the passive viewers in front of their screen, this tends to be a pretty irksome experience.

To counter this, the broadcasters and board planned to play the pre-recorded cheers in the stadium. While many were pleased with the experience, it didn’t quite work out with others. They took to social media to express their emotions.

Here are some of the best tweets:

People watched FRIENDS with a fake laugh and complaining about fake crowd voice in IPL

— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 19, 2020

Dei @IPL please get that artificial crowd sound removed . It is annoying. #IPL2020

— శ్రీనివాస్ రాచకొండ (@its_srinu) September 19, 2020

Star sports should tone down the artificial sound of crowds at the stadium #IPL

— నాగ్ వాసిరెడ్డి (@nag_vasireddy) September 19, 2020

@IPL @Dream11IPLT20

Can we have some sound of drums, trumpet, crowd !!!

Watching on TV seems so boring.

Where are the cheerleaders too?@BCCI — Sunil Khatri (@snkhatris) September 19, 2020

Ipl fans furious & are complaining about fake crowd cheer Football fans who are witnessing it since june pic.twitter.com/alNtduTxG9 — Vaas Montenegro (@SujayRane) September 19, 2020

Ball touches the bat !!! Fake crowd !!!#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8QHucQRZyw — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) September 19, 2020