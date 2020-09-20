IPL 2020: Fans go berserk after hearing the pre-recorded cheers in MI vs CSK game

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (Image Source: Twitter)

  • IPL 2020 started with a clash between MI and CSK in Abu Dhabi.

  • Pre-recorded sounds were played throughout the match to compensate for the lack of spectators.

The season-opener of the 2020 edition of the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) treated the fans with a mouth-watering clash in Abu Dhabi.


MS Dhoni-led side defeated MI by five wickets to start the campaign on a positive note. MI batted first and piled up a challenging total of 162/9 in twenty overs.

Chasing 163, the Super Kings lost a couple of wickets inside ten runs. Both Shane Watson and Murali Vijay departed without touching the double-figure mark.


Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu then stitched a terrific partnership to resurrect CSK’s innings and propel them to the maiden victory.

Rayudu (78 off 48 deliveries) was adjudged as ‘Player of the match’ for a performance that surely deserved a jam-packed crowd and lots of noise.

But, this was not possible due to guidelines and protocols issued by the BCCI in the wake of the coronavirus. However, BCCI tried their best to not let the players and fans feel the absence of spectators.


For cricketers, playing in the large and empty stadiums can get overwhelming at times. And for the passive viewers in front of their screen, this tends to be a pretty irksome experience.

To counter this, the broadcasters and board planned to play the pre-recorded cheers in the stadium. While many were pleased with the experience, it didn’t quite work out with others. They took to social media to express their emotions.

Here are some of the best tweets:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.



Ravi is a 21-year old writer whose love for cricket and any other sports knows no bounds. He is a highly opinionated person who watches cricket through the lens of conflict and struggles. He also believes that the true essence of enjoying cricket or any other sports is when we rise beyond territorial politics. You can reach out to him at ravi.raj@crickettimes.com