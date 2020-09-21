IPL 2020: ‘Feels terrible’ – Mayank Agarwal rues not closing the game against DC

Mayank Agarwal's brilliant knock went in vain as KXIP lost their first match against DC by a whisker.

' It really hurts to not close off the game from the situation we were in': Mayank

The second match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 treated one and all with a riveting contest that cricket fans must have been craving for since aeons.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul won the toss and invited DC to bat first. The Capitals endured a horrible start as Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer departed without even touching the double-digit mark.

Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) stitched an all-important partnership for the fourth wicket to steady the collapse. A late cameo from Marcus Stoinis (53 off 21) propelled the Capitals to a respectable total of 157/8 in twenty overs.

In reply, KXIP started on a somewhat conservative note. KL Rahul’s dismissal in the fifth over triggered a dramatic collapse as his team was reduced to 55/5 in the tenth over.

Amidst all the thick and thin, Mayank Agarwal held the innings from one end and played an imperious knock to keep his team in contention. The clash reached a point where KXIP needed just one off three deliveries.

Stoinis, however, kept his nerves and claimed two in two to restrict KXIP to 157/8 and stretched the match to Super Over. DC eventually won the game with four balls to spare.

‘We should have finished the game when we needed one run’: Mayank

Meanwhile, Mayank rued the fact that he could not take his team over the line, despite playing a brilliant knock of 89 runs which came in just 60 deliveries.

“I think we had a tough day. There are a lot of positives to take out. The way we came back was fantastic, the way we bowled with the new ball was terrific. It really hurts to not close off the game from the situation we were in… feels terrible,” he was quoted as saying by KXIP TV.

“This is just the first game… we can get things rolling again, let’s see how we will go in the coming games. I think to play a game like that first up was fantastic. Everyone was up for it, guys really put in the effort. Definitely, we should have finished the game when we needed one run,” added Mayank.