IPL 2020 – From Tendulkar to Sehwag: Nicholas Pooran’s stunning effort leaves cricketing fraternity in awe

Nicholas Pooran exceptional fielding (Screengrab: Iplt20)

  • Nicholas Pooran's sensational effort received high praise from the cricketing fraternity.

  • RR beat KXIP in a high-scoring thriller at Sharjah on Sunday.

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lauded Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player Nicholas Pooran, who saved a certain six with his acrobatic fielding at the boundary rope against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.


It all happened in the eighth over of RR’s chase, when Sanju Samson smashed one of the Murugan Ashwin’s deliveries for a sure-shot six but Pooran at deep mid-wicket stunned everyone with his magnificent effort.

The West Indies player made a full-stretched dive over the rope to catch the ball. He grabbed it with his left hand and, a millisecond before falling onto the ground, Pooran flicked the white leather inside the boundary rope to save four runs.



The fielding coach of KXIP, Jonty Rhodes, was seen jumping out of his dugout seat and bowing down in respect. On-air commentators couldn’t believe what they witnessed and termed Pooran’s effort as the ‘Best Ever’ in the fascinating game.

Even the ‘God of Cricket’ Tendulkar couldn’t stop himself from praising Pooran for the fantastic fielding. He took to Twitter and wrote: “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

Following Tendulkar, former India opener Sehwag also appreciated Pooran in his own style. He said: “Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise. Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save.”


Here is how others reacted:

Meanwhile, RR chased down the highest-ever target (224) in IPL history to win their second match of the ongoing thirteenth season. The joint efforts from Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) laid the foundation of the epic chase, which was followed by the heroics of Rahul Tewatia (53).

