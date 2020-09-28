IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth request MP Shashi Tharoor not to compare Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor compared Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni after IPL heroics.

Gambhir and Sreesanth disagreed with the Kerala politician.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, who is famous for his cricket love, reacted to Sanju Samson’s outstanding knock against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the biggest target (224) in IPL history and won the thriller by 4 wickets.

The Kerala batsman hammered 85 runs off 42 balls with the help of 7 sixes. In the previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Samson had demolished the bowling attack by scoring 74 from 32 balls.

Tharoor heaped praises on Samson for dominating in both the games and even termed Samson as the next MS Dhoni.

“What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I’ve known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world-class player has arrived,” tweeted Tharoor.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir and fast-bowler S Sreesanth were not impressed with Tharoor for drawing parallels between Samson and ex-India skipper Dhoni.

Gambhir said that Sanju doesn’t need to be next anyone as the wicket-keeper batsman will make his own identity in Indian cricket.

“Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician had also reacted after Samson’s incredible knock against CSK at Sharjah. Gambhir had taken a dig at Indian selectors for not selecting Samson in the national team.

“It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms @rajasthanroyals @IPL @BCCI,” tweeted Gambhir.

Another Kerala cricketer S Sreesanth also disagreed with Tharoor’s comment. Just like Gambhir, Sree reckoned that Samson is not the next MSD. The fast-bowler further said that Samson would have been a regular member in the India squad if rightly picked by the selectors.

“He is not next Dhoni ., he is @IamSanjuSamson the one, and only.he should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats.pls don’t compare him, if he had given right opportunities then, he would have been playing like this for India and would have won world cups,” wrote Sreesanth.