IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya becomes the 11th batsman to get out hit-wicket in tournament’s history

Hardik got out hit wicket in the game against KKR.

MI have posted 195/5on the board, with Rohit scoring the maximum 80 runs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya is widely popular for his explosive batting. He tends to stand inside his crease and strike the ball deep into the stands.

The 26-year-old was seen exhibiting the similar stuff in the fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

Hardik came in the 16th over of MI innings after Saurabh Tiwary’s dismissal. Without wasting any time, the 26-year-old showed what he is capable of. In the 17th over bowled by Pat Cummins, Hardik took the Aussie to the cleaners. He smashed two back-to-back fours and then ended the over with a brilliant six.

Hardik was looking well set to play a quickfire knock. However, in the 19th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell, the Baroda cricketer suddenly started walking back to the dugout. No one knew exactly what had happened.

Later, it was revealed that in an attempt to cut the ball, Hardik had brought his bat down in such a way that it ended up clipping his off-stump. As a result, the MI all-rounder was out ‘hit wicket’.

It was the 11th occasion in the history of IPL that a batsman got out hit wicket. Some big names like Yuvraj Singh, Misbah-ul-Haq, Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner are also part of this embarrassing list.

Here are all the members of IPL’s hit-wicket club

Musavir Khote (Mumbai Indians) vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2008

Misbah-ul-Haq (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2008

Swapnil Asnodkar (Rajasthan Royals) vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2009

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) vs Deccan Chargers, IPL 2012

Saurabh Tiwary (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2012

Yuvraj Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2016

Deepak Hooda (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), IPL 2016

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2016

Sheldon Jackson (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), IPL 2017

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020

Meanwhile, in the game, MI scored 195/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and middle-order batsman Surya Kumar Yadav (47) were the chief architects of the destruction.

Youngster Shivam Mavi was the most successful bowler for KKR. He conceded 32 runs in four overs and picked up two wickets.