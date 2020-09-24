IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya loses cool over Jasprit Bumrah for his sloppy fielding effort

Hardik came up with an animated reaction after Bumrah's effort on the field.

Bumrah picked up two wickets for 32 as MI thrashed KKR by 49 runs on Wednesday.

After crushing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) have climbed to the top spot in the points table. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a massive total of 195/5 on the scoreboard.

The skipper was the main highlight as he not only managed to push the team’s score to go past 190 but also added a feather in his cap by entering into the 200-sixes club. Surya Kumar Yadav also showed positive signs with his 47-run innings.

Just like in batting, the four-time champions displayed their A-game when they came to defend the huge total. MI bowlers never really allowed the KKR’s batsmen to settle and score runs freely. James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar, all picked up two wickets each. At the same time, Kieron Pollard earned one scalp.

Hardik lambasted Bumrah for the sloppy effort

Unlike their opening fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MI players fielded exceptionally well. Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise when he grabbed an outstanding running catch to dismiss Nitish Rana in the game.

In fact, the commitment of MI players was so high that even a single sloppy effort by Bumrah resulted in Hardik lashing out at the former.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 12th over bowled by Pollard. The Caribbean superstar delivered a slow ball to Eoin Morgan which was guided by the English skipper towards the backward point region.

Bumrah stretched his arms to stop the ball, but he failed to grab it at the right time. The white leather quickly went towards the third-man where Hardik tried his best to prevent the ball from touching the ropes, but all his hard work went in vain.

The 26-year-old all-rounder didn’t look happy with the fielding effort of Bumrah as he threw the ball in frustration and criticised the speedster for his shoddy work.