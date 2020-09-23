IPL 2020: Here is why Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran did not wear Orange and Purple Caps after RR vs CSK game

Du Plessis and Curran have captured the leading run-getter and wicket-taker spots.

Both the CSK stars were not rewarded with Orange and Purple caps after RR v CSK game.

The thirteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started, on September 19, with a blockbuster game featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), two of the most successful sides in the lucrative league.

The ‘Yellow Army’ got the better of Rohit Sharma-led team as CSK overpowered the defending champions by five wickets. The next two matches also witnessed the nail-biting finish, and then the action moved to Sharjah where CSK was crushed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a complete run-fest.

After playing two games, CSK players arrived in the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker list. Veteran batsman Faf du Plessis (130 runs) and young all-rounder Sam Curran (4 Wickets) are currently at the top of the charts. However, at the end of RR vs CSK game, both these players were not given the Orange and Purple caps.

Reason why Du Plessis and Curran did not wear Orange and Purple cap

According to IPL rules, the Orange cap and the Purple cap is worn by the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively. Players can only start wearing it when all the teams have played at least one match each.

Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) haven’t yet completed their first game against MI as it is currently in progress.

Earlier, in the RR vs CSK match, Du Plessis (72) and MS Dhoni (29 not out), took their side as close as possible while chasing the massive target of 217 set by Royals. CSK managed to score 200 in 20 overs.

After the game, Dhoni explained the reason behind coming to bat at No. 7. MSD remarked that he wanted to give opportunities to others since he hasn’t batted much since last year.

“I haven’t batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn’t help (why he isn’t batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn’t work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off,” said Dhoni as quoted by HT.