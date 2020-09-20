IPL 2020: Here is why Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals opener against Chennai Super Kings

Buttler has revealed why he would miss the first game for Royals.

The Englishman also termed himself as a huge 'Dhoni fan'.

The fans of Rajasthan Royals (RR) have received a shocker ahead of their team’s opening game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. RR’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Sunday (September 20) confirmed that he would miss the franchise’s first game.

Buttler said that he would be in quarantine with his family in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I’m unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I’m going to be doing my quarantine period. I’m here with my family, it’s great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family over, so it will be a huge help,” Buttler said in an Instagram live session.

England and Australia players travelled from one bubble to another after the end of the limited-overs series in the United Kingdom (UK).

Hopefully, Stokes will come soon: Buttler

During the live chat session, Buttler was also asked about the update on another Royals star Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand. Stokes had left for Christchurch earlier this summer to spend time with his family.

“Ben is taking some family time at the moment. Everyone’s wishes are with him, and everyone’s thoughts are with him. Hopefully, we’ll have him here in pink at some point,” said Buttler on Stokes’ return to RR squad.

Another fan asked Buttler about his batting position in the upcoming IPL season. The Somerset player said: “Hopefully at the top, I like opening the batting in T20 but of course very happy to bat anywhere the captain and coach want me to.”

Buttler also heaped praises on CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who played IPL 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.

“I am a huge, MS Dhoni fan. Great to see him back. Also, Sanju Samson, I am a big fan of his batting. He has been in the IPL for a long time. He makes the game look easy when he is in form. Look forward to watching him score lot of runs for Rajasthan Royals,” reckoned Buttler.

Rajasthan will play their opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 in Sharjah.