IPL 2020: Here’s how smart rings monitor the health of players inside biosecure bubble

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finally started amidst all the chaos and uncertainty unleashed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At one point of the time when the virus was rising at a bludgeoning rate in India, the future of the league appeared to be a far-fetched dream. But, the BCCI never lost hope, and they were pretty adamant from day one.

With strict protocols and stringent safety measures, the cash-rich league finally began in the foreign land of the UAE. The season-opener was played between defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the tournament, without any hiccups and harakiri, the board has adopted a number of innovative tools to protect their players and support staff. One such device is a ‘smart ring’ manufactured by a company called Oura.

Oura smart ring functions like an oximeter

The ring monitors a person’s vital data including heart rate variation, respiratory rate, body temperature and oxygen check. Any irregular trends are reported in advance. This ensures that the virus doesn’t spread unknowingly to other members of the contingent.

Harprit Singh Rai, CEO of Oura, has revealed that the ring detects any variations in the body temperature directly from the skin.

“The Oura Ring is a health wearable that measures body temperature directly from your skin rather than estimating it from your external environment. Temperature is a vital component of accurate sleep analysis, athletic performance, and the ability to uncover potential signs of illness,” Harpreet told as Scroll.in.

Earlier, the company even outsourced the same product to the National Basketball Players Association (NBA) when the league resumed after a long interruption due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company also claims that the device helps in enhancing one’s sleep pattern as well.