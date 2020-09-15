IPL 2020: Here’s why Arjun Tendulkar was seen spending time with MI players in UAE

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, stirred the social media with speculations of him joining the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The left-arm pacer was seen enjoying the ‘rest day’ of MI with players like Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Saurabh Tiwary and Rahul Chahar.

Leg-spinner Rahul posted the photo of Arjun and other MI players enjoying together in the pool session.

“You’re only one swim away from a good mood. #poolday #onefamily #IPL @mipaltan,” wrote Rahul while captioning the post.

Arjun has joined MI as a net-bowler

Arjun was not a part of IPL 2020 auctions, but his presence with star MI players in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have left the fans guessing a lot of things. However, it isn’t the first time that Arjun has been spotted in the MI camp. Keeping in mind that IPL 13 is not taking place in India, many users thought that the four-time champions have signed him up.

But the reality suggests an entirely different story. Arjun hasn’t joined the Rohit Sharma-led side as a professional player. He has travelled to UAE as a part of the net bowlers contingent. The 20-year-old will be bowling to the MI’s batsmen in the nets.

Even in the past, junior Tendulkar has bowled to the Indian cricketers. In 2018, when Virat Kohli and Co. visited the UK, Arjun was seen bowling to the players. He had also bowled to the Indian women’s team on the eve of the 2017 World Cup final.

Unlike his father, Arjun is a speedster but can also prove his worth as a convenient batsman. Sachin, on the other hand, was recognized for his batting expertise and part-time bowling efficacy.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions will be beginning their IPL 2020 campaign against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19.