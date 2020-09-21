IPL 2020: Here’s why Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are sporting RCB jerseys with names of Simranjeet & Paritosh

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are wearing the names of COVID-19 heroes on their jerseys.

David Warner won the toss and invited RCB to bat first in Match 3 of IPL 2020.

The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is well underway at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

As the world still fights against the misery brought upon by coronavirus, two of RCB’s most prominent cricketers have come forward to recognise the immense contribution of COVID-19 warriors.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were seen wearing the names of COVID-19 warriors on their jerseys. Earlier, both of them changed their profile pictures on Twitter as well.

While De Villiers had ‘Paritosh Pant’ on his jersey, Kohli had ‘Simranjeet Singh’ on his back.

“I salute Paritosh, who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with Pooja & fed meals to needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season to appreciate their challenger spirit,” tweeted De Villiers ahead of the match.

Paritosh is in the restaurant business and he started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ to feed the underprivileged section in the lockdown. He took to Twitter to thank the Proteas star for this initiative.

“Thank you so much @ABdeVilliers17 The journey from bringing an idea to reality and now THIS. To constantly see the world believing in you is heartening TBH Still can’t thank enough the off & on ground volunteers, donors, well-wishers of @FeedingFromFar. We’ve made it guys,” wrote Paritosh.

Who is Simranjeet Singh?

Meanwhile, Simranjeet Singh is a hearing-impaired individual who raised INR 98,000 to help the poor and needy in the crisis.

“Simranjeet Singh, a hearing-impaired but that did not stop him from helping others in the pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor suffering in the pandemic and many hearing-impaired individuals agreed. Simranjeet Singh along with his friends raised Rs 98,000 to help people,” RCB had said.

As far as the match is concerned, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. The Challengers made some surprising inclusions in the playing XI.

Here’s the playing XI of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal