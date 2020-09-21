IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra predicts the winner of SRH versus RCB game

Aakash Chopra has dropped his opinion on SRH versus RCB game.

Chopra reckoned SRH should go with Kane Williamson in the middle-order.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has started on a high note. The thirteenth season-opener played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went to the last over where CSK won by 5 wickets.

The second match of IPL 2020 brought an additional flavour as the contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) went to the Super Over after the scores were tied. Eventually, DC got the better off KXIP by beating them in the Super Over.

Now all eyes are set on the third match of IPL 2020 which is expected to be a cracker of a game. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (September 21) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RCB could spoil the chances of SRH: Aakash Chopra

Both the sides have the potential to win the IPL 13 and fans have braced themselves to witness a clash of the heavyweights. Both SRH and RCB comprise with superstars of the captivating game like Virat Kohli, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, and Dale Steyn.

But who will be the winner of the upcoming epic battle? Well, former India international Aakash Chopra has made his predictions about the match.

The cricketer turned commentator opined that Bangalore could spoil the chances of Hyderabad in their opener. He said that overall RCB looks a better side and they can open their account in IPL 2020 with a victory.

“To be very honest, I’m expecting in this South Indian derby in Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore to win. I feel the Virat Kohli and Co. will be able to beat the troops of Sunrisers Hyderabad. They (RCB) can start the season on a high note,” said Chopra on his official Facebook page.

Before predicting the winner, Chopra said that in the upcoming game, SRH should go with Williamson in the middle-order as they have relatively inexperienced guys there. He reckoned that Sunrisers might drop Mohammad Nabi for this contest.

“I would say that SRH should play Kane Williamson in this match because you need the experience in the middle-order,” added the 43-year-old.

The former Delhi opener remarked that RCB should play Aaron Finch. He also opined that speedster Navdeep Saini would be the key bowler for Challengers.

“RCB should play Aaron Finch. I’m not going to complain if RCB picks Parthiv Patel in the match as well. Navdeep Saini is going to hold the key in bowling. I feel it’s going to be a good match for Navdeep,” concluded Chopra.