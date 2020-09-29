IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan’s alleged girlfriend Aditi Hundia wins hearts with her post for MI batsman

Aditi Hundia praises Ishan Kishan for his knock against RCB.

Kishan scored 99 off just 58 balls before falling prey to Isuru Udana.

Mumbai Indians middle-order batsmen, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, notched up one of the best partnerships of IPL 2020 during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. (September 28).

Kishan and Pollard added a blazing 119-run stand of only 51 balls as Mumbai came back strongly after losing the first four wickets inside 12 overs, but Virat Kohli’s men held their nerve as they clinched the Super Over in dramatic circumstances to notch up a tense win.

Kishan slammed nine sixes and two fours while Pollard was at his absolute best as he blasted a 20-ball fifty and he ended up on 60 off 24 balls with three fours and five sixes. In the last over of the second innings, MI needed 19 runs and they managed just two runs off the first two balls. Though Kishan hit Irusu Udana for two sixes on the next two balls, in an attempt of the third six, he miscued a slog and was caught at deep midwicket to be dismissed for 99.

The 22-year-old became the third player after Kohli and Prithvi Shaw to be dismissed for 99 in the IPL and it was heartbreak for the youngster, who was playing his first match this season after being ruled out of the initial few games due to injury.

In the meantime, Aditi Hundia, Ishan’s alleged girlfriend, shared a post for him on her Instagram story. She posted a screenshot from the game and wrote, “I am so so proud of you baby”.

Aditi, the Miss Supranational India 2018, has been a heartthrob on social media. She is a model presumably going by the pictures on her official Instagram account.