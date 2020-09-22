IPL 2020: Kane Williamson shares his opinion on the ‘Mankad’ mode of dismissal

Williamson has become the latest cricketer to join the debate over "mankading'.

Kane missed SRH's opener against RCB due to injury.

In the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a batting collapse to lose to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs.

For SRH, their leading run-scorer in 2018, Kane Williamson, had to sit out after sustaining a quadriceps injury during the training session before the game. The Sunrisers’ second game is against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday (September 26). Whether Williamson gets fit for the match remains to be seen.

Williamson joins the ‘Mankading’ debate

Ever since Ravichandran Ashwin ran Jos Buttler out in the group game of IPL 2019, ‘Mankading’ has remained a hot topic of discussion both among the fans, experts and cricketers. Now, after Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, the Sunrisers star Williamson has become the latest cricketer to join the debate around the controversial mode of dismissal.

“No, I certainly do not encourage it. That is not something that we look to do at all as a team,” Williamson told ‘The Week’.

“We have behaviours that are important to us as a group, and something like that does not fit with us, so that is my stance. However, if someone is looking to cheat, I think it would be worth having a quiet word with him and make sure the rules and spirit of the game are upheld. As ambassadors of the game, I think it is really important to stay within those lines,” he added.

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Ponting said that he does not support ‘Mankading’. With Ashwin joining the Capitals this season, the statement made headlines and the off-spinner publically confirmed that he has had conversations with Ponting over the same.

“We have spoken about it and I have told him my expectation that I wouldn’t want him to Mankad,” Ponting told Inside Sport when asked about his directions to Ashwin regarding ‘Mankading’.