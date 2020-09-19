IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen takes a funny dig at Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has come up with a side-splitting jab at ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Recently, Ponting shared some pictures of himself with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the images, the DC coach can be seen talking to spinner Axar Patel and speedster Ishant Sharma with a diary in his hand.

“Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach,” tweeted the 45-year-old.

Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach. @delhicapitals pic.twitter.com/4PHBDTAA3p — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 16, 2020

Pietersen spotted the notebook in Ponting’s hand and decided to poke some fun at the Tasmanian. KP said that he never expected Ponting to become a coach with a notepad.

“Never thought you’d be a coach with a notepad!” tweeted KP.

2020 season will be crucial for Delhi Capitals

Ponting joined the Delhi franchise in the previous edition of IPL, and he did wonders for the team. DC finished third in IPL 2019 under his guidance.

Ahead of the 2020 season, the former Australian international has been busy with the players, preparing them for the epic T20 tournament that begins on September 19.

In the upcoming season, the addition of experienced customers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will undoubtedly help the side. DC already has star players in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Amit Mishra.

Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on Sunday (September 20) against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai. Their last league contest of DC is set against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on November 02 in Abu Dhabi.