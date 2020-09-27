IPL 2020: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik names the three players he would swap for DC’s Rabada, Iyer and Ashwin

Dinesh Karthik has made his first appearance on Ravi Ashwin's YouTube show.

Karthik was asked to name three KKR players he would like to swap with DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in every department to register their first victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Saturday (September 26).

However, if given a choice, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik would still like to swap as many as three players from Delhi Capitals (DC).

DC off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently hosted Karthik on his YouTube channel and asked some amusing questions.

The off-spinner posed a hypothetical scenario to Karthik, asking him to choose three players from DC he would like to replace with his KKR’s squad.

“I’ll give you a hypothetical scenario. In the movie Pandavar Bhoomi, there’s one family. So you have the opportunity to adopt three and give me three to adopt,” Ashwin asked Karthik.

KKR talisman said that he would love to have Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin himself in his squad.

“From your team Rabada. I’ll give Lockie Ferguson and take Kagiso Rabada. Another player… Who’s our No.3? Nitish Rana. So I’ll give Nitish Rana to Delhi to take Shreyas Iyer. Sunil Narine for R Ashwin,” Karthik responded.

Clinical Knight Riders edge past lacklustre Sunrisers

As far as the match is concerned, Karthik’s KKR defeated David Warner’s SRH by 7 wickets, courtesy stellar innings from the youngster Shubman Gill.

Batting first, Sunrisers were restricted to 142/4 in twenty overs. Manish Pandey was the pick of the batsmen as he scored 51 off just 38 balls.

The Knight Riders chased down the target without breaking any sweat. Gill (70* off 62) was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his imperious knock. He was well assisted by Eoin Morgan, who scored unbeaten 42 off 29 deliveries.

KKR skipper Karthik was elated over Gill’s innings and spoke highly of him in the post-match conference.

“It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket. One duck doesn’t make you a bad player. I need to probably up my game and get a few runs,” said Karthik.