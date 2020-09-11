IPL 2020: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shares a special message for his franchise fans

As the date of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 draws near, all the franchises have increased their social media activity. In this effort, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have launched a new fan campaign ‘Tu Fan Nahi Toofan hai’ for the upcoming season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The superstar of Bollywood and Knight Riders’ co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, took to Twitter to share a noteworthy message for the KKR fans after the launch of the campaign. He urged the admirers to keep supporting the two-time champions from home.

“@kkriders #HaiTaiyaar… come on, let’s get behind our Knights and support them through this season! #TuFanNahiToofanHai,” Shah Rukh wrote in a tweet.

The Kolkata franchise, while unfolding the new campaign, said: “This year, the Knight Riders have only one chant and one salute, and it’s all about you. Tu jaan le tu kaun hai, #TuFanNahiToofanHai”

‘We want to put a smile on every KKR fan’: Dinesh Karthik

KKR skipper Karthik launched the fan movement on Wednesday (September 09). He admitted that the whole team would miss the energy of the Eden Gardens in UAE.

“We will be missing our fans this year and the energy of Eden Gardens. We wanted to communicate directly with KKR fans and wanted to convey what they mean to us. We do understand that they can’t be here in person with us, but they will be in our heart,” Karthik said as quoted by HT.

Karthik further mentioned that they would give their best in IPL 2020 in order to put a smile on every KKR fan.

“This year, it’s not so much for us. We’re playing for you all. We want to put a smile on their faces through our cricket. If we play the right brand of cricket, I’m sure we will make sure that you know we put a smile on every KKR fan out there,” the 35-year-old added.

The Knight Riders will start their IPL 2020 journey against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.